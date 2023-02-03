Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

