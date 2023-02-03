Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 1,013,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

