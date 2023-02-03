HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 1,326,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 11.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.