HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 1,326,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

