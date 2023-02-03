Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 939,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $85.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,967,000 after buying an additional 133,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

