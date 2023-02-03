Horizen Price Tops $10.54 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $140.43 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00044752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00199263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,327,538 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.