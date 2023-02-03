Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.36

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.36 and traded as high as $61.24. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 79,415 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $886.79 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 151.58% and a net margin of 7.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.