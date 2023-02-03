HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.39) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.51) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.59).
HSBC Stock Down 1.7 %
HSBA opened at GBX 591 ($7.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,235.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.26. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.90 ($7.46).
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
