Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00 to $11.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.63. 89,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hubbell by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.