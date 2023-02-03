Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director Sells $1,200,800.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

