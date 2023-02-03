Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director Sells $1,200,800.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
