I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 3.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 36,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 735,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

I-Mab Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

