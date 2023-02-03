iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Stock Price Up 2%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.
