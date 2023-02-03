iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.30. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 60,939 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.