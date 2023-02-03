iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.30. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 60,939 shares traded.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.08.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.