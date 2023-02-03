ICON Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $216.69 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,205,924 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,166,952.0091413 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22163866 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,631,333.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.