IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,610 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 541,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,633. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

