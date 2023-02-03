IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 28,839 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $77.70. 1,182,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,899. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

