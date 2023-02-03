IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.29. 18,691,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,243,301. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $536.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

