IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.96. 4,523,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,685. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

