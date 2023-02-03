IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 34,055 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 3,027,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,790. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.