IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,949. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

