IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.69% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,584,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.54. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,411. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

