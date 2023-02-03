Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.67. 848,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.
Insider Activity
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
