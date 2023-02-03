Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.77. The stock had a trading volume of 326,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

