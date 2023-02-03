Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.16. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $165.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

