Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Infineon Technologies

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFNNY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

