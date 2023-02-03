Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IVREF stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

