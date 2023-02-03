Insider Buying: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Buys 52,742 Shares of Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

ADES stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 154,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,956. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

See Also

