Insider Buying: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Buys 52,742 Shares of Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
ADES stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 154,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,956. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
