Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $113,000.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,424,059 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,746.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 897,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

