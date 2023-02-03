Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Purchases £9,660 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Scott bought 7,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,930.34).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

JEMI opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £419.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,286.36. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.83). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.39.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.