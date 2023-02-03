Insider Buying: N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Purchases £94,500 in Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £94,500 ($116,709.89).

David Alliance of Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, David Alliance of Manchester acquired 300,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($111,152.28).

On Tuesday, January 17th, David Alliance of Manchester acquired 100,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,050.76).

On Thursday, January 12th, David Alliance of Manchester acquired 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £564,200 ($696,801.28).

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £184.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.33. N Brown Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.02 ($0.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

