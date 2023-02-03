Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells 17,287 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,774,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.