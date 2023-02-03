Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,435. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

