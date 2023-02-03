Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 10,261 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 86,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,559. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

