Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 10,261 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 86,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,559. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $24.55.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
