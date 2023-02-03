Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $590,400.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $590,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $535,371.55.

On Monday, December 12th, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

