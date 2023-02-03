Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,443,449.20 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Trading Up 9.0 %

PINS stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

