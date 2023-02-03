Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,753 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $364,999.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 283,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

