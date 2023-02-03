Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

