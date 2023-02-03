Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

