Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.