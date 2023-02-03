InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.87) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.93) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.96) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,610.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
