International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 985,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.
