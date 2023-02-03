Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.88.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

