Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

