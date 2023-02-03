Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 18,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.
