Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 111,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

