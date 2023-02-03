Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 111,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
