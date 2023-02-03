Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,265,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

