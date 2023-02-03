Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VVR opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
