Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 136,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

