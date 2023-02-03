Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.47 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.48 ($0.33). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 472,271 shares.

Iofina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.48. The company has a market capitalization of £47.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.67.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

