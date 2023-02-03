IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0106

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $199.09 million and approximately $21.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

