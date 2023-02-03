iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

